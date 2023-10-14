Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 504.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.46. 3,437,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

