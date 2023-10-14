Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 46.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

