Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

ABNB traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.08. 4,929,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,720. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,329 shares of company stock worth $164,909,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

