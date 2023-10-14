Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. 5,570,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,064. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

