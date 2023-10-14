Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,064,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,220. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

