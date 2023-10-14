Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,419 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,254. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

