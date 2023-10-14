Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. Sigma Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

