Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,964 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:TECL traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,996. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

