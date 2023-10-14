Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 678 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UPS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.08. 2,759,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
