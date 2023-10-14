Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,293 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. 13,124,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,622,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

