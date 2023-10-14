Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

GXO stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,825. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

