Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 30.0% in September

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trees Stock Performance

Shares of CANN stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Trees has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Trees had a negative return on equity of 282.40% and a negative net margin of 73.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

