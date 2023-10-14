Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:TRMR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.39. 48,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.79. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
