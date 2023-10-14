Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Announces Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01), reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

