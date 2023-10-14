TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Down 16.2% in September

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 150,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,636. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,439,011 shares of company stock worth $368,111,271 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

