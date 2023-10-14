Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Triton International

Triton International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. Triton International has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $167,533,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Triton International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,550,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International

(Get Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.