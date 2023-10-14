Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.97

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 33.72 ($0.41). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 32.28 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,572,551 shares.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £478.50 million, a P/E ratio of -412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.