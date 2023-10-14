Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Lowered by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $375.16 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.42 and a 200-day moving average of $387.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

