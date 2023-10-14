Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $270.71

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.71 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 263 ($3.22). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.24), with a volume of 415,004 shares changing hands.

Tyman Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,328.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,368.42%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.