UBS Group Initiates Coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.87.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

