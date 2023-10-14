UBS Group Trims Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price to $13.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

