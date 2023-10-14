UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.67

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.67 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 56.92 ($0.70). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,556,939 shares.

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £711.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.3 billion as at 31 December 2021. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 350 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.