Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.08

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 267336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 390.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

