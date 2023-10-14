Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.0516 dividend. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

