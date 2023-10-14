Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.