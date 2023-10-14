United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

