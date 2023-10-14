United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in United Rentals by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 54.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $433.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.05 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.13 and its 200-day moving average is $415.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

