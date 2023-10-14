UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.08 and its 200-day moving average is $491.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

