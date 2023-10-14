UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.08 and a 200-day moving average of $491.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.