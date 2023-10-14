UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.85-$25.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $24.85-25.00 EPS.

Shares of UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.08 and a 200-day moving average of $491.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $283,998,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

