UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

