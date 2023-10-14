Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.24%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

