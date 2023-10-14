Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

