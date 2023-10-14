Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $6.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 690,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 78.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 194.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 325,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 214,722 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 82.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 182,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $4.12 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 59.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

