Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $6.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
Upland Software Stock Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $4.12 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.82.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 59.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
