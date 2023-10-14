Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $26,730.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,525,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $28,740.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $29,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $31,090.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $1,753,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 981.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.