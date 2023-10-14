USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 375.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 355.9%.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.50 and a beta of 1.46.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $20,241,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 279,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

