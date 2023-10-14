USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several research firms recently weighed in on USAC. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners Stock Performance
Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 854.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
