USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USAC. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on USA Compression Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $20,241,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 854.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.