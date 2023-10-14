USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $39,753.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $39,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $217,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $783,809. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 47.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

