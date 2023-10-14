VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 104,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 68,160 shares.The stock last traded at $76.40 and had previously closed at $77.52.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.