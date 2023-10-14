VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 556.0% during the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SMH stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,134,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,378. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $86.39 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

