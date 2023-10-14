Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Cut by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VUG stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.19. The company had a trading volume of 737,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.49.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

