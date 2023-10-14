Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $423.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $300.35 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

