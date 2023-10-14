Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,428 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $24,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

