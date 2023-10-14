Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,597,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,469,079 shares.The stock last traded at $70.78 and had previously closed at $71.45.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.