Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,685,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,102,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $153.88 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $162.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

