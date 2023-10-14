Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Boosted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,965,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after buying an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,204,000 after buying an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 151,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.05 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.