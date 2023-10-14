Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 67,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. 466,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.79. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.25 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

