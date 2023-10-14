Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,758,000 after acquiring an additional 410,926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.25 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

