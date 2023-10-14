Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE opened at $129.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

