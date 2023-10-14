Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.91. 8,222,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

